Jan 22 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Sunday
Ankaragucu 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Saturday, January 21
Bursaspor 1 Sivasspor 2
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 Manisaspor 2
Fenerbahce 4 Kayserispor 0
Karabukspor 2 Trabzonspor 1
Samsunspor 2 Orduspor 0
Friday, January 20
Antalyaspor 1 Besiktas 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 21 14 5 2 40 15 47
2 Fenerbahce 21 13 6 2 34 17 45
3 Besiktas 21 12 6 3 32 19 42
4 Genclerbirligi 21 10 5 6 30 24 35
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 21 9 7 5 35 31 34
6 Trabzonspor 21 9 6 6 33 24 33
7 Eskisehirspor 21 9 5 7 21 20 32
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 21 7 6 8 21 22 27
-------------------------
9 Antalyaspor 21 7 6 8 17 19 27
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 21 7 6 8 25 29 27
11 Kayserispor 21 8 2 11 22 25 26
12 Bursaspor 21 6 7 8 23 23 25
13 Manisaspor 21 6 7 8 20 23 25
14 Gaziantepspor 21 5 8 8 18 22 23
15 Orduspor 21 5 7 9 16 24 22
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 21 5 3 13 23 37 18
17 Samsunspor 21 3 7 11 17 31 16
18 Ankaragucu 21 2 5 14 17 39 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation