Oct 23 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ankaragucu 0 Orduspor 2
Fenerbahce 0 Samsunspor 0
Gaziantepspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Kayserispor 6 Sivasspor 2
Played on Saturday
Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Manisaspor 2
Karabukspor 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Played on Friday
Antalyaspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 7 5 2 0 12 5 17
------------------------
2 Galatasaray 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 7 4 2 1 8 4 14
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 7 4 1 2 11 7 13
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 7 3 3 1 11 7 12
-------------------------
6 Manisaspor 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
7 Bursaspor 7 3 1 3 13 9 10
8 Kayserispor 7 3 1 3 12 10 10
9 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
10 Besiktas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
11 Antalyaspor 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
12 Genclerbirligi 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
13 Sivasspor 7 2 2 3 10 15 8
14 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
15 Eskisehirspor 7 2 1 4 7 9 7
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 7 1 3 3 6 11 6
17 Gaziantepspor 7 1 2 4 5 8 5
18 Ankaragucu 7 0 1 6 6 16 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1700)