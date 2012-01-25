Jan 25 Turkish championship results and
standings on Wednesday.
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 Fenerbahce 2
Galatasaray 4 Ankaragucu 0
Genclerbirligi 2 Bursaspor 2
Orduspor 3 Karabukspor 2
Trabzonspor 4 Eskisehirspor 1
Played on Tuesday
Besiktas 3 Gaziantepspor 2
Manisaspor 1 Samsunspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kayserispor 2
Sivasspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 15 5 2 44 15 50
2 Fenerbahce 22 13 6 3 36 20 45
3 Besiktas 22 13 6 3 35 21 45
4 Sivasspor 22 10 7 5 37 32 37
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 22 10 6 6 37 25 36
6 Genclerbirligi 22 10 6 6 32 26 36
7 Eskisehirspor 22 9 5 8 22 24 32
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 22 8 6 8 28 31 30
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 22 9 2 11 24 26 29
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 7 6 9 22 24 27
11 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 18 21 27
12 Bursaspor 22 6 8 8 25 25 26
13 Manisaspor 22 6 8 8 21 24 26
14 Orduspor 22 6 7 9 19 26 25
15 Gaziantepspor 22 5 8 9 20 25 23
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 22 5 3 14 25 40 18
17 Samsunspor 22 3 8 11 18 32 17
18 Ankaragucu 22 2 5 15 17 43 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Antalyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Bursaspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Playing on Sunday
Eskisehirspor v Orduspor (1100)
Karabukspor v Manisaspor (1100)
Samsunspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1100)
Ankaragucu v Trabzonspor (1400)
Gaziantepspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700)
Playing on Monday
Kayserispor v Besiktas (1800)
