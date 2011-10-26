Oct 26 Results and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Wednesday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Galatasaray 2 Gaziantepspor 4
Orduspor 1 Bursaspor 1
Samsunspor 0 Karabukspor 0
Trabzonspor 2 Antalyaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 7 5 2 0 12 5 17
-------------------------
2 Orduspor 8 4 3 1 9 5 15
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
3 Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 8 3 4 1 13 9 13
-------------------------
6 Besiktas 7 4 1 2 8 6 13
7 Bursaspor 8 3 2 3 14 10 11
8 Manisaspor 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
9 Kayserispor 7 3 1 3 12 10 10
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
11 Antalyaspor 8 2 3 3 7 10 9
12 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 9 10 8
13 Eskisehirspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
13 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
15 Genclerbirligi 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 7 2 2 3 10 15 8
17 Samsunspor 8 1 4 3 6 11 7
18 Ankaragucu 7 0 1 6 6 16 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 27
Genclerbirligi v Kayserispor (1500)
Sivasspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1530)
Besiktas v Fenerbahce (1730)
Manisaspor v Ankaragucu (1730)
Saturday, October 29
Antalyaspor v Orduspor (1200)
Eskisehirspor v Samsunspor (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Sunday, October 30
Bursaspor v Manisaspor (1300)
Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1400)
Ankaragucu v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)
Besiktas v Sivasspor (1700)
Monday, October 31
Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)