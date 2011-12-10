Dec 10 Result and standings from the Turkish
championship on Saturday
Gaziantepspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 14 8 4 2 21 11 28
2 Fenerbahce 14 8 4 2 21 14 28
3 Besiktas 14 8 3 3 22 15 27
4 Eskisehirspor 15 8 2 5 18 15 26
-------------------------
5 Manisaspor 14 6 5 3 14 12 23
6 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 14 6 4 4 19 14 22
7 Trabzonspor 13 5 6 2 19 14 21
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 14 5 5 4 14 13 20
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 14 6 1 7 16 16 19
10 Sivasspor 14 5 4 5 20 24 19
11 Bursaspor 14 4 5 5 16 14 17
12 Orduspor 14 4 5 5 12 12 17
13 Genclerbirligi 13 4 4 5 15 18 16
14 Antalyaspor 14 4 4 6 12 16 16
15 Gaziantepspor 15 3 5 7 12 16 14
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 14 3 3 8 15 19 12
17 Samsunspor 14 2 5 7 9 17 11
18 Ankaragucu 14 1 3 10 15 30 6
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 11
Antalyaspor v Ankaragucu (1100)
Genclerbirligi v Orduspor (1100)
Besiktas v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1400)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Samsunspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, December 12
Kayserispor v Karabukspor (1600)
Sivasspor v Manisaspor (1600)
Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1800)