March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Eskisehirspor 1 Bursaspor 1
Karabukspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Manisaspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Orduspor 1 Besiktas 1
Samsunspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Saturday, March 10
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Kayserispor 0
Galatasaray 2 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, March 9
Ankaragucu 0 Fenerbahce 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 30 21 6 3 60 21 69
2 Fenerbahce 30 18 6 6 55 31 60
3 Besiktas 30 14 8 8 43 34 50
4 Trabzonspor 29 14 7 8 55 35 49
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 30 13 6 11 38 37 45
6 Genclerbirligi 30 12 8 10 45 46 44
7 Bursaspor 30 11 10 9 39 30 43
8 Sivasspor 29 11 10 8 50 48 43
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 30 12 7 11 44 45 43
10 Orduspor 30 10 9 11 27 31 39
11 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 11 6 13 32 39 39
12 Kayserispor 30 11 4 15 33 36 37
13 Karabukspor 30 11 4 15 40 52 37
14 Gaziantepspor 30 9 9 12 31 33 36
15 Antalyaspor 30 9 8 13 28 37 35
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 30 8 8 14 29 38 32
17 Samsunspor 30 7 9 14 32 43 30
R18 Ankaragucu 30 2 5 23 21 66 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Trabzonspor v Sivasspor (1800)