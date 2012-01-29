Jan 29 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ankaragucu 0 Trabzonspor 4
Eskisehirspor 0 Orduspor 1
Fenerbahce 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Gaziantepspor 2 Sivasspor 1
Karabukspor 2 Manisaspor 1
Samsunspor 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4
Played on Saturday
Antalyaspor 2 Genclerbirligi 2
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 23 15 5 3 44 16 50
2 Fenerbahce 23 14 6 3 38 21 48
3 Besiktas 22 13 6 3 35 21 45
4 Trabzonspor 23 11 6 6 41 25 39
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 23 10 7 6 34 28 37
6 Sivasspor 23 10 7 6 38 34 37
7 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 9 6 8 32 33 33
8 Eskisehirspor 23 9 5 9 22 25 32
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 23 7 8 8 26 25 29
10 Kayserispor 22 9 2 11 24 26 29
11 Antalyaspor 23 7 7 9 20 23 28
12 Orduspor 23 7 7 9 20 26 28
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 7 6 10 23 26 27
14 Gaziantepspor 23 6 8 9 22 26 26
14 Manisaspor 23 6 8 9 22 26 26
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 23 6 3 14 27 41 21
17 Samsunspor 23 3 8 12 20 36 17
18 Ankaragucu 23 2 5 16 17 47 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Kayserispor v Besiktas (1800)