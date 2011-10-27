Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Turkish championship results and standings on Thursday. Besiktas 2 Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Kayserispor 0 Manisaspor 2 Ankaragucu 0 Sivasspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Played on Wednesday Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Galatasaray 2 Gaziantepspor 4 Orduspor 1 Bursaspor 1 Samsunspor 0 Karabukspor 0 Trabzonspor 2 Antalyaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 8 5 3 0 14 7 18 ------------------------- 2 Orduspor 8 4 3 1 9 5 15 ------------------------- 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 3 Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 ------------------------- 5 Manisaspor 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 7 Trabzonspor 8 3 4 1 13 9 13 8 Bursaspor 8 3 2 3 14 10 11 9 Genclerbirligi 8 3 2 3 9 12 11 10 Sivasspor 8 3 2 3 11 15 11 11 Kayserispor 8 3 1 4 12 11 10 12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 13 Antalyaspor 8 2 3 3 7 10 9 14 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 9 10 8 15 Eskisehirspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8 15 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8 ------------------------- 17 Samsunspor 8 1 4 3 6 11 7 18 Ankaragucu 8 0 1 7 6 18 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT) Antalyaspor v Orduspor (1200) Eskisehirspor v Samsunspor (1600) Gaziantepspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Playing on Sunday Bursaspor v Manisaspor (1300) Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1400) Ankaragucu v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700) Besiktas v Sivasspor (1700)
Playing on Monday Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5