Dec 11 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Antalyaspor 1 Ankaragucu 0
Besiktas 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Orduspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Samsunspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Galatasaray 3
Played on Saturday
Gaziantepspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 9 4 2 24 11 31
2 Besiktas 15 8 4 3 23 16 28
3 Fenerbahce 14 8 4 2 21 14 28
4 Eskisehirspor 15 8 2 5 18 15 26
-------------------------
5 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 6 5 4 20 15 23
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 5 4 15 13 23
7 Manisaspor 14 6 5 3 14 12 23
8 Trabzonspor 14 5 6 3 19 17 21
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 14 6 1 7 16 16 19
10 Genclerbirligi 14 5 4 5 18 19 19
11 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 13 16 19
12 Sivasspor 14 5 4 5 20 24 19
13 Bursaspor 14 4 5 5 16 14 17
14 Orduspor 15 4 5 6 13 15 17
15 Gaziantepspor 15 3 5 7 12 16 14
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 14 3 3 8 15 19 12
17 Samsunspor 15 2 5 8 9 18 11
18 Ankaragucu 15 1 3 11 15 31 6
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Kayserispor v Karabukspor (1600)
Sivasspor v Manisaspor (1600)
Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1800)
