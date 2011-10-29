Oct 29 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Saturday
Antalyaspor 1 Orduspor 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Samsunspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 8 5 3 0 14 7 18
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
4 Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
-------------------------
6 Manisaspor 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
7 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 10 8 14
8 Bursaspor 8 3 2 3 14 10 11
9 Eskisehirspor 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
10 Genclerbirligi 8 3 2 3 9 12 11
11 Sivasspor 8 3 2 3 11 15 11
12 Kayserispor 8 3 1 4 12 11 10
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
14 Antalyaspor 9 2 4 3 8 11 10
15 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
15 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 9 11 8
-------------------------
17 Samsunspor 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
18 Ankaragucu 8 0 1 7 6 18 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
Bursaspor v Manisaspor (1300)
Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1400)
Ankaragucu v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)
Besiktas v Sivasspor (1700)
Monday, October 31
Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)