Dec 12 Results and standings from
Turkish soccer championship matches on Monday
(tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals
against, points):
Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 2
Kayserispor 2 Karabukspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Manisaspor 2
Played on Sunday:
Antalyaspor 1 Ankaragucu 0
Besiktas 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Orduspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Samsunspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Galatasaray 3
Played on Saturday:
Gaziantepspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 9 4 2 24 11 31
2 Fenerbahce 15 9 4 2 23 14 31
3 Besiktas 15 8 4 3 23 16 28
4 Eskisehirspor 15 8 2 5 18 15 26
-------------------------
5 Manisaspor 15 6 6 3 16 14 24
6 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 6 5 4 20 15 23
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 5 4 15 13 23
8 Kayserispor 15 7 1 7 18 16 22
-------------------------
9 Trabzonspor 14 5 6 3 19 17 21
10 Sivasspor 15 5 5 5 22 26 20
11 Genclerbirligi 14 5 4 5 18 19 19
12 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 13 16 19
13 Bursaspor 15 4 5 6 16 16 17
14 Orduspor 15 4 5 6 13 15 17
15 Gaziantepspor 15 3 5 7 12 16 14
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 15 3 3 9 15 21 12
17 Samsunspor 15 2 5 8 9 18 11
18 Ankaragucu 15 1 3 11 15 31 6
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer