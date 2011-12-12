Dec 12 Results and standings from Turkish soccer championship matches on Monday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 2 Kayserispor 2 Karabukspor 0 Sivasspor 2 Manisaspor 2

Played on Sunday: Antalyaspor 1 Ankaragucu 0 Besiktas 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Genclerbirligi 3 Orduspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Samsunspor 0 Trabzonspor 0 Galatasaray 3

Played on Saturday: Gaziantepspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 15 9 4 2 24 11 31 2 Fenerbahce 15 9 4 2 23 14 31 3 Besiktas 15 8 4 3 23 16 28 4 Eskisehirspor 15 8 2 5 18 15 26 ------------------------- 5 Manisaspor 15 6 6 3 16 14 24 6 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 6 5 4 20 15 23 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 5 4 15 13 23 8 Kayserispor 15 7 1 7 18 16 22 ------------------------- 9 Trabzonspor 14 5 6 3 19 17 21 10 Sivasspor 15 5 5 5 22 26 20 11 Genclerbirligi 14 5 4 5 18 19 19 12 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 13 16 19 13 Bursaspor 15 4 5 6 16 16 17 14 Orduspor 15 4 5 6 13 15 17 15 Gaziantepspor 15 3 5 7 12 16 14 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 15 3 3 9 15 21 12 17 Samsunspor 15 2 5 8 9 18 11 18 Ankaragucu 15 1 3 11 15 31 6 1-4: Championship play-off 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-18: Relegation

