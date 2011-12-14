Dec 14 Result and standings from the Turkish
championship on Wednesday
Trabzonspor 1 Genclerbirligi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 9 4 2 24 11 31
2 Fenerbahce 15 9 4 2 23 14 31
3 Besiktas 15 8 4 3 23 16 28
4 Eskisehirspor 15 8 2 5 18 15 26
-------------------------
5 Manisaspor 15 6 6 3 16 14 24
6 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 6 5 4 20 15 23
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 6 5 4 15 13 23
8 Kayserispor 15 7 1 7 18 16 22
-------------------------
9 Genclerbirligi 15 6 4 5 20 20 22
10 Trabzonspor 15 5 6 4 20 19 21
11 Sivasspor 15 5 5 5 22 26 20
12 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 13 16 19
13 Bursaspor 15 4 5 6 16 16 17
14 Orduspor 15 4 5 6 13 15 17
15 Gaziantepspor 15 3 5 7 12 16 14
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 15 3 3 9 15 21 12
17 Samsunspor 15 2 5 8 9 18 11
18 Ankaragucu 15 1 3 11 15 31 6
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 16
Orduspor v Galatasaray (1800)
Saturday, December 17
Ankaragucu v Gaziantepspor (1100)
Karabukspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1100)
Eskisehirspor v Kayserispor (1400)
Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700)
Sunday, December 18
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Sivasspor (1100)
Manisaspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Samsunspor v Besiktas (1400)
Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor (1700)