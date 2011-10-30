Oct 30 Results and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Sunday
Ankaragucu 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 1
Bursaspor 0 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Galatasaray 2
Saturday, October 29
Antalyaspor 1 Orduspor 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Samsunspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 8 5 3 0 14 7 18
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 5 2 2 15 10 17
4 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 13 9 17
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
-------------------------
6 Orduspor 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
7 Manisaspor 9 4 3 2 10 7 15
8 Bursaspor 9 3 3 3 14 10 12
9 Eskisehirspor 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
10 Genclerbirligi 8 3 2 3 9 12 11
11 Sivasspor 9 3 2 4 12 18 11
12 Kayserispor 9 3 1 5 12 13 10
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
14 Antalyaspor 9 2 4 3 8 11 10
15 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
15 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 9 11 8
-------------------------
17 Samsunspor 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
18 Ankaragucu 9 0 1 8 7 20 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 31
Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)