Oct 30 Results and standings from the Turkish championship on Sunday Ankaragucu 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Manisaspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Galatasaray 2

Saturday, October 29 Antalyaspor 1 Orduspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1 Samsunspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 8 5 3 0 14 7 18 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 9 5 2 2 15 9 17 ------------------------- 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 4 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 13 9 17 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Orduspor 9 4 4 1 10 6 16 7 Manisaspor 9 4 3 2 10 7 15 8 Bursaspor 9 3 3 3 14 10 12 9 Eskisehirspor 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 10 Genclerbirligi 8 3 2 3 9 12 11 11 Sivasspor 9 3 2 4 12 18 11 12 Kayserispor 9 3 1 5 12 13 10 13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 14 Antalyaspor 9 2 4 3 8 11 10 15 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 9 11 8 15 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 9 11 8 ------------------------- 17 Samsunspor 9 1 4 4 6 12 7 18 Ankaragucu 9 0 1 8 7 20 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1800) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Genclerbirligi (1800)