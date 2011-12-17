Dec 17 Turkish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Ankaragucu 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Bursaspor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Karabukspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5
Played on Friday
Orduspor 0 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 16 10 4 2 26 11 34
2 Fenerbahce 15 9 4 2 23 14 31
3 Eskisehirspor 16 9 2 5 19 15 29
4 Besiktas 15 8 4 3 23 16 28
------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 7 5 4 20 16 26
6 Manisaspor 15 6 6 3 16 14 24
7 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 15 6 5 4 20 15 23
8 Kayserispor 16 7 1 8 18 17 22
-------------------------
9 Genclerbirligi 15 6 4 5 20 20 22
10 Trabzonspor 15 5 6 4 20 19 21
11 Antalyaspor 16 5 5 6 13 16 20
12 Sivasspor 15 5 5 5 22 26 20
13 Bursaspor 16 4 6 6 16 16 18
14 Orduspor 16 4 5 7 13 17 17
15 Gaziantepspor 16 3 6 7 12 16 15
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 16 3 3 10 18 26 12
17 Samsunspor 15 2 5 8 9 18 11
18 Ankaragucu 16 1 4 11 15 31 7
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Sivasspor (1100)
Manisaspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Samsunspor v Besiktas (1400)
Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor (1700)