BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league
Feb 4 Turkish championship results and standings on Saturday. Antalyaspor 2 Trabzonspor 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 25 16 6 3 47 18 54 2 Fenerbahce 24 14 6 4 39 24 48 3 Besiktas 24 13 6 5 35 23 45 4 Trabzonspor 25 12 6 7 44 28 42 ------------------------- 5 Genclerbirligi 24 11 7 6 35 28 40 6 Sivasspor 24 10 8 6 39 35 38 7 Eskisehirspor 24 10 5 9 25 27 35 8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 9 6 8 32 33 33 ------------------------- 9 Kayserispor 24 10 3 11 26 27 33 10 Antalyaspor 25 8 8 9 23 25 32 11 Orduspor 24 8 7 9 22 26 31 12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 8 6 10 24 26 30 13 Bursaspor 24 7 8 9 27 27 29 14 Manisaspor 24 6 8 10 24 29 26 15 Gaziantepspor 25 6 8 11 23 29 26 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 23 6 3 14 27 41 21 17 Samsunspor 24 4 8 12 23 37 20 18 Ankaragucu 24 2 5 17 17 49 11 1-4: Championship play-off 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Mersin Idmanyurdu v Sivasspor (1100) Bursaspor v Orduspor (1400) Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1400) Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1700)
Playing on Monday Eskisehirspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600) Ankaragucu v Manisaspor (1800) Karabukspor v Samsunspor (1800) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi