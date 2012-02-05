Feb 5 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Sunday
Bursaspor 0 Orduspor 0
Fenerbahce 2 Besiktas 0
Kayserispor 2 Genclerbirligi 3
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Sivasspor 5
Saturday, February 4
Antalyaspor 2 Trabzonspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 25 16 6 3 47 18 54
2 Fenerbahce 25 15 6 4 41 24 51
3 Besiktas 25 13 6 6 35 25 45
4 Genclerbirligi 25 12 7 6 38 30 43
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 25 12 6 7 44 28 42
6 Sivasspor 25 11 8 6 44 36 41
7 Eskisehirspor 24 10 5 9 25 27 35
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 9 6 8 32 33 33
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 25 10 3 12 28 30 33
10 Antalyaspor 25 8 8 9 23 25 32
11 Orduspor 25 8 8 9 22 26 32
12 Bursaspor 25 7 9 9 27 27 30
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 8 6 11 25 31 30
14 Manisaspor 24 6 8 10 24 29 26
15 Gaziantepspor 25 6 8 11 23 29 26
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 23 6 3 14 27 41 21
17 Samsunspor 24 4 8 12 23 37 20
18 Ankaragucu 24 2 5 17 17 49 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 6
Eskisehirspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600)
Ankaragucu v Manisaspor (1800)
Karabukspor v Samsunspor (1800)