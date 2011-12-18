Dec 18 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Sivasspor 1
Fenerbahce 1 Trabzonspor 0
Manisaspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Samsunspor 1 Besiktas 1
Played on Saturday
Ankaragucu 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Bursaspor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Karabukspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5
Played on Friday
Orduspor 0 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 16 10 4 2 26 11 34
2 Fenerbahce 16 10 4 2 24 14 34
3 Besiktas 16 8 5 3 24 17 29
4 Eskisehirspor 16 9 2 5 19 15 29
-------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 7 5 4 20 16 26
6 Genclerbirligi 16 7 4 5 21 20 25
7 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 16 6 6 4 21 16 24
8 Manisaspor 16 6 6 4 16 15 24
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 16 7 1 8 18 17 22
10 Trabzonspor 16 5 6 5 20 20 21
11 Sivasspor 16 5 6 5 23 27 21
12 Antalyaspor 16 5 5 6 13 16 20
13 Bursaspor 16 4 6 6 16 16 18
14 Orduspor 16 4 5 7 13 17 17
15 Gaziantepspor 16 3 6 7 12 16 15
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 16 3 3 10 18 26 12
17 Samsunspor 16 2 6 8 10 19 12
18 Ankaragucu 16 1 4 11 15 31 7
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)