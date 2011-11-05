(Fixes slug)
Nov 5 Turkish championship results and standings on
Saturday
Galatasaray 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Karabukspor 1 Eskisehirspor 2
Manisaspor 1 Antalyaspor 0
Orduspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Played on Friday
Samsunspor 2 Ankaragucu 2
Sivasspor 2 Fenerbahce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 10 5 3 2 15 9 18
-------------------------
3 Manisaspor 10 5 3 2 11 7 18
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 5 2 2 15 10 17
-------------------------
5 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 13 9 17
-------------------------
6 Orduspor 10 4 5 1 10 6 17
7 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
8 Eskisehirspor 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
10 Sivasspor 10 4 2 4 14 18 14
11 Bursaspor 9 3 3 3 14 10 12
12 Genclerbirligi 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
13 Kayserispor 9 3 1 5 12 13 10
14 Antalyaspor 10 2 4 4 8 12 10
15 Gaziantepspor 10 2 3 5 9 11 9
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 10 2 2 6 10 14 8
17 Samsunspor 10 1 5 4 8 14 8
18 Ankaragucu 10 0 2 8 9 22 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing on Sunday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Bursaspor (1100)
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1400)
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700)
