(Fixes slug) Nov 5 Turkish championship results and standings on Saturday Galatasaray 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Karabukspor 1 Eskisehirspor 2 Manisaspor 1 Antalyaspor 0 Orduspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Played on Friday Samsunspor 2 Ankaragucu 2 Sivasspor 2 Fenerbahce 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 10 5 3 2 15 9 18 ------------------------- 3 Manisaspor 10 5 3 2 11 7 18 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 13 9 17 ------------------------- 6 Orduspor 10 4 5 1 10 6 17 7 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 8 Eskisehirspor 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 10 Sivasspor 10 4 2 4 14 18 14 11 Bursaspor 9 3 3 3 14 10 12 12 Genclerbirligi 9 3 2 4 10 14 11 13 Kayserispor 9 3 1 5 12 13 10 14 Antalyaspor 10 2 4 4 8 12 10 15 Gaziantepspor 10 2 3 5 9 11 9 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 10 2 2 6 10 14 8 17 Samsunspor 10 1 5 4 8 14 8 18 Ankaragucu 10 0 2 8 9 22 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing on Sunday Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Bursaspor (1100) Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1400) Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

