Dec 21 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Wednesday
Antalyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 0
Galatasaray 1 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 3 Ankaragucu 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 3 Samsunspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 17 11 4 2 27 11 37
2 Fenerbahce 17 10 5 2 24 14 35
3 Eskisehirspor 17 9 3 5 19 15 30
4 Besiktas 16 8 5 3 24 17 29
-------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 7 6 4 20 16 27
6 Kayserispor 17 8 1 8 21 17 25
7 Genclerbirligi 16 7 4 5 21 20 25
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 16 6 6 4 21 16 24
-------------------------
9 Manisaspor 17 6 6 5 16 16 24
10 Sivasspor 17 6 6 5 26 29 24
11 Trabzonspor 16 5 6 5 20 20 21
12 Antalyaspor 17 5 6 6 13 16 21
13 Bursaspor 16 4 6 6 16 16 18
14 Orduspor 16 4 5 7 13 17 17
15 Gaziantepspor 16 3 6 7 12 16 15
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 16 3 3 10 18 26 12
17 Samsunspor 17 2 6 9 12 22 12
18 Ankaragucu 17 1 4 12 15 34 7
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, December 22
Genclerbirligi v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600)
Trabzonspor v Orduspor (1600)
Besiktas v Karabukspor (1830)
Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1830)