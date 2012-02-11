Feb 11 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Saturday
Galatasaray 1 Kayserispor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Friday, February 10
Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 26 17 6 3 48 18 57
2 Fenerbahce 25 15 6 4 41 24 51
3 Besiktas 26 13 7 6 36 26 46
4 Trabzonspor 26 13 6 7 48 29 45
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 26 12 7 7 39 32 43
6 Sivasspor 26 11 9 6 45 37 42
7 Eskisehirspor 25 11 5 9 28 28 38
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 25 9 7 9 35 38 34
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 26 10 3 13 28 31 33
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 9 6 11 27 32 33
11 Antalyaspor 25 8 8 9 23 25 32
12 Orduspor 25 8 8 9 22 26 32
13 Bursaspor 25 7 9 9 27 27 30
14 Manisaspor 25 7 8 10 25 29 29
15 Gaziantepspor 26 6 8 12 24 33 26
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 25 7 4 14 31 44 25
17 Samsunspor 25 4 8 13 24 39 20
18 Ankaragucu 25 2 5 18 17 50 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Ankaragucu (1100)
Orduspor v Antalyaspor (1100)
Manisaspor v Bursaspor (1400)
Samsunspor v Eskisehirspor (1400)
Karabukspor v Fenerbahce (1700)