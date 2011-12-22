Dec 22 Turkish championship results and
standings on Thursday.
Besiktas 1 Karabukspor 0
Gaziantepspor 2 Bursaspor 2
Genclerbirligi 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Trabzonspor 4 Orduspor 1
Played on Wednesday
Antalyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 0
Galatasaray 1 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 3 Ankaragucu 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 3 Samsunspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 17 11 4 2 27 11 37
2 Fenerbahce 17 10 5 2 24 14 35
3 Besiktas 17 9 5 3 25 17 32
4 Eskisehirspor 17 9 3 5 19 15 30
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 17 8 4 5 25 20 28
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 7 6 4 20 16 27
7 Kayserispor 17 8 1 8 21 17 25
8 Trabzonspor 17 6 6 5 24 21 24
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 17 6 6 5 21 20 24
10 Manisaspor 17 6 6 5 16 16 24
11 Sivasspor 17 6 6 5 26 29 24
12 Antalyaspor 17 5 6 6 13 16 21
13 Bursaspor 17 4 7 6 18 18 19
14 Orduspor 17 4 5 8 14 21 17
15 Gaziantepspor 17 3 7 7 14 18 16
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 17 3 3 11 18 27 12
17 Samsunspor 17 2 6 9 12 22 12
18 Ankaragucu 17 1 4 12 15 34 7
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
