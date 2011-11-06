Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Sunday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Bursaspor 0
Genclerbirligi 4 Besiktas 2
Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Played on Saturday
Galatasaray 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Karabukspor 1 Eskisehirspor 2
Manisaspor 1 Antalyaspor 0
Orduspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Played on Friday
Samsunspor 2 Ankaragucu 2
Sivasspor 2 Fenerbahce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 10 5 4 1 16 10 19
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 10 5 3 2 15 9 18
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 10 5 3 2 15 10 18
-------------------------
5 Manisaspor 10 5 3 2 11 7 18
-------------------------
6 Orduspor 10 4 5 1 10 6 17
7 Besiktas 10 5 2 3 15 13 17
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
8 Eskisehirspor 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
10 Genclerbirligi 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
11 Sivasspor 10 4 2 4 14 18 14
12 Bursaspor 10 3 4 3 14 10 13
13 Kayserispor 10 3 1 6 13 15 10
14 Antalyaspor 10 2 4 4 8 12 10
15 Gaziantepspor 10 2 3 5 9 11 9
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 10 2 2 6 10 14 8
17 Samsunspor 10 1 5 4 8 14 8
18 Ankaragucu 10 0 2 8 9 22 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation