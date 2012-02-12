Feb 12 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 Ankaragucu 0
Karabukspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Manisaspor 1 Bursaspor 3
Orduspor 3 Antalyaspor 2
Samsunspor 3 Eskisehirspor 1
Playing on Saturday
Galatasaray 1 Kayserispor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Playing on Friday
Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 26 17 6 3 48 18 57
2 Fenerbahce 26 15 6 5 42 26 51
3 Besiktas 26 13 7 6 36 26 46
4 Trabzonspor 26 13 6 7 48 29 45
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 26 12 7 7 39 32 43
6 Sivasspor 26 11 9 6 45 37 42
7 Eskisehirspor 26 11 5 10 29 31 38
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 26 10 7 9 38 38 37
-------------------------
9 Orduspor 26 9 8 9 25 28 35
10 Bursaspor 26 8 9 9 30 28 33
11 Kayserispor 26 10 3 13 28 31 33
12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 9 6 11 27 32 33
13 Antalyaspor 26 8 8 10 25 28 32
14 Manisaspor 26 7 8 11 26 32 29
15 Karabukspor 26 8 4 14 33 45 28
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 26 6 8 12 24 33 26
17 Samsunspor 26 5 8 13 27 40 23
18 Ankaragucu 26 2 5 19 17 53 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation