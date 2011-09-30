Sept 30 Result and standings from the Turkish
championship matches on Friday
Bursaspor 4 Genclerbirligi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
-------------------------
3 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 6 9
4 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
-------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
7 Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
8 Antalyaspor 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
9 Sivasspor 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
10 Trabzonspor 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
11 Orduspor 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
12 Samsunspor 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
13 Genclerbirligi 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
14 Karabukspor 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
15 Kayserispor 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
17 Ankaragucu 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
18 Gaziantepspor 4 0 0 4 2 8 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Karabukspor v Orduspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1600)
Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700)
Sunday, October 2
Samsunspor v Manisaspor (1200)
Ankaragucu v Galatasaray (1600)
Eskisehirspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Kayserispor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1600)
Monday, October 3
Gaziantepspor v Besiktas (1700)