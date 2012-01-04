Jan 4 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Wednesday
Besiktas 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Gaziantepspor 1 Antalyaspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Samsunspor 1
Orduspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Tuesday, January 3
Galatasaray 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Kayserispor 0 Bursaspor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Ankaragucu 2
Sivasspor 3 Karabukspor 0
Trabzonspor 2 Manisaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 18 12 4 2 31 12 40
2 Fenerbahce 18 10 6 2 25 15 36
3 Besiktas 18 10 5 3 27 17 35
4 Eskisehirspor 18 9 3 6 19 17 30
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 18 8 5 5 26 21 29
6 Trabzonspor 18 7 6 5 26 22 27
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 7 6 5 21 18 27
8 Sivasspor 18 7 6 5 29 29 27
-------------------------
9 Kayserispor 18 8 1 9 21 19 25
10 Manisaspor 18 6 6 6 17 18 24
11 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 18 6 6 6 22 24 24
12 Bursaspor 18 5 7 6 20 18 22
13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 13 17 21
14 Gaziantepspor 18 4 7 7 15 18 19
15 Orduspor 18 4 6 8 15 22 18
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 18 2 7 9 13 23 13
17 Karabukspor 18 3 3 12 18 30 12
18 Ankaragucu 18 2 4 12 17 35 10
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 7
Bursaspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1100)
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Trabzonspor (1400)
Samsunspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Sunday, January 8
Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Manisaspor v Orduspor (1100)
Antalyaspor v Kayserispor (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Ankaragucu v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, January 9
Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1800)