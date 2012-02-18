Feb 18 Turkish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Ankaragucu 0 Samsunspor 3
Antalyaspor 2 Manisaspor 1
Fenerbahce 4 Sivasspor 2
Played on Friday
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Galatasaray 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 27 18 6 3 51 19 60
2 Fenerbahce 27 16 6 5 46 28 54
3 Besiktas 26 13 7 6 36 26 46
4 Trabzonspor 26 13 6 7 48 29 45
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 26 12 7 7 39 32 43
6 Sivasspor 27 11 9 7 47 41 42
7 Eskisehirspor 26 11 5 10 29 31 38
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 26 10 7 9 38 38 37
-------------------------
9 Antalyaspor 27 9 8 10 27 29 35
10 Orduspor 26 9 8 9 25 28 35
11 Bursaspor 26 8 9 9 30 28 33
12 Kayserispor 26 10 3 13 28 31 33
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 27 9 6 12 28 35 33
14 Manisaspor 27 7 8 12 27 34 29
15 Karabukspor 26 8 4 14 33 45 28
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 26 6 8 12 24 33 26
17 Samsunspor 27 6 8 13 30 40 26
18 Ankaragucu 27 2 5 20 17 56 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Gaziantepspor v Orduspor (1100)
Eskisehirspor v Karabukspor (1400)
Kayserispor v Trabzonspor (1400)
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Playing on Monday
Bursaspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1800)