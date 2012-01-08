Jan 8 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Sunday
Ankaragucu 0 Besiktas 0
Antalyaspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Sivasspor 1
Karabukspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Manisaspor 0 Orduspor 0
Saturday, January 7
Bursaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Trabzonspor 2
Samsunspor 2 Galatasaray 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 19 13 4 2 35 14 43
2 Besiktas 19 10 6 3 27 17 36
3 Fenerbahce 18 10 6 2 25 15 36
4 Eskisehirspor 19 9 4 6 20 18 31
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 19 8 6 5 28 22 30
6 Genclerbirligi 19 8 5 6 27 23 29
7 Sivasspor 19 7 7 5 30 30 28
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 7 6 6 21 19 27
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 19 6 7 6 21 18 25
10 Kayserispor 19 8 1 10 21 20 25
11 Manisaspor 19 6 7 6 17 18 25
12 Antalyaspor 19 6 6 7 14 17 24
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 19 6 6 7 22 26 24
14 Gaziantepspor 18 4 7 7 15 18 19
15 Orduspor 19 4 7 8 15 22 19
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 19 4 3 12 20 31 15
17 Samsunspor 19 2 7 10 15 27 13
18 Ankaragucu 19 2 5 12 17 35 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 9
Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1800)