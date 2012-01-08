UPDATE 2-Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 25 Maribor 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 NK Radomlje 0 Aluminij Kidricevo 3 Rudar Velenje 1 Domzale 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 22 15 4 3 43 15 49 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 22 14 4 4 34 16 46 3 Domzale 22 12 4 6 46 23 40 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 21 7 7