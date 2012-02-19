Feb 19 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Sunday
Besiktas 3 Genclerbirligi 2
Eskisehirspor 1 Karabukspor 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Orduspor 0
Kayserispor 3 Trabzonspor 3
Saturday, February 18
Ankaragucu 0 Samsunspor 3
Antalyaspor 2 Manisaspor 1
Fenerbahce 4 Sivasspor 2
Friday, February 17
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Galatasaray 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 27 18 6 3 51 19 60
2 Fenerbahce 27 16 6 5 46 28 54
3 Besiktas 27 14 7 6 39 28 49
4 Trabzonspor 27 13 7 7 51 32 46
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 27 12 7 8 41 35 43
6 Sivasspor 27 11 9 7 47 41 42
7 Eskisehirspor 27 11 5 11 30 33 38
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 26 10 7 9 38 38 37
-------------------------
9 Antalyaspor 27 9 8 10 27 29 35
10 Orduspor 27 9 8 10 25 29 35
11 Kayserispor 27 10 4 13 31 34 34
12 Bursaspor 26 8 9 9 30 28 33
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 27 9 6 12 28 35 33
14 Karabukspor 27 9 4 14 35 46 31
15 Manisaspor 27 7 8 12 27 34 29
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 27 7 8 12 25 33 29
17 Samsunspor 27 6 8 13 30 40 26
18 Ankaragucu 27 2 5 20 17 56 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 20
Bursaspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1800)