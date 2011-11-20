Nov 20 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Antalyaspor 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Besiktas 0 Galatasaray 0
Gaziantepspor 1 Manisaspor 1
Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Played on Saturday
Ankaragucu 2 Karabukspor 1
Fenerbahce 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Kayserispor 1 Orduspor 0
Played on Friday
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 11 7 3 1 16 9 24
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 11 5 5 1 17 11 20
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 11 5 4 2 15 9 19
4 Manisaspor 11 5 4 2 12 8 19
-------------------------
5 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 11 5 3 3 16 12 18
-------------------------
6 Besiktas 11 5 3 3 15 13 18
7 Orduspor 11 4 5 2 10 7 17
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 4 3 4 13 13 15
9 Genclerbirligi 11 4 3 4 15 17 15
10 Sivasspor 11 4 3 4 15 19 15
11 Eskisehirspor 11 4 2 5 12 13 14
12 Bursaspor 10 3 4 3 14 10 13
13 Kayserispor 11 4 1 6 14 15 13
14 Antalyaspor 11 3 4 4 10 13 13
15 Gaziantepspor 11 2 4 5 10 12 10
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 11 2 2 7 11 16 8
17 Samsunspor 10 1 5 4 8 14 8
18 Ankaragucu 11 1 2 8 11 23 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Bursaspor v Samsunspor (1800)
