- Oct 3 Turkish championship results and standings on Monday. Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 0

Played on Sunday Ankaragucu 0 Galatasaray 3 Eskisehirspor 0 Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Samsunspor 1 Manisaspor 2

Played on Saturday Antalyaspor 2 Sivasspor 2 Fenerbahce 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Karabukspor 1 Orduspor 2

Played on Friday Bursaspor 4 Genclerbirligi 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 ------------------------- 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 4 Besiktas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 ------------------------- 5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 6 9 7 Trabzonspor 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 8 Orduspor 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 9 Eskisehirspor 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 10 Antalyaspor 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 11 Sivasspor 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 12 Samsunspor 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 13 Manisaspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 14 Genclerbirligi 5 1 2 2 5 9 5 15 Karabukspor 5 1 1 3 6 9 4 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 17 Gaziantepspor 5 0 1 4 2 8 1 18 Ankaragucu 5 0 1 4 4 11 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation