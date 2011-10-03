- Oct 3 Turkish championship
results and standings on Monday.
Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 0
Played on Sunday
Ankaragucu 0 Galatasaray 3
Eskisehirspor 0 Trabzonspor 2
Kayserispor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Samsunspor 1 Manisaspor 2
Played on Saturday
Antalyaspor 2 Sivasspor 2
Fenerbahce 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Karabukspor 1 Orduspor 2
Played on Friday
Bursaspor 4 Genclerbirligi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 5 4 1 0 10 4 13
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
4 Besiktas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
-------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 6 9
7 Trabzonspor 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
8 Orduspor 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
9 Eskisehirspor 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
10 Antalyaspor 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
11 Sivasspor 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
12 Samsunspor 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
13 Manisaspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
14 Genclerbirligi 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
15 Karabukspor 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
17 Gaziantepspor 5 0 1 4 2 8 1
18 Ankaragucu 5 0 1 4 4 11 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
