Jan 14 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Saturday
Galatasaray 5 Karabukspor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 14 4 2 40 15 46
2 Fenerbahce 19 11 6 2 28 16 39
3 Besiktas 19 10 6 3 27 17 36
4 Genclerbirligi 20 9 5 6 29 24 32
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 20 9 4 7 21 20 31
6 Trabzonspor 19 8 6 5 28 22 30
7 Sivasspor 19 7 7 5 30 30 28
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 7 6 6 21 19 27
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 19 6 7 6 21 18 25
10 Kayserispor 19 8 1 10 21 20 25
11 Manisaspor 19 6 7 6 17 18 25
12 Antalyaspor 19 6 6 7 14 17 24
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 19 6 6 7 22 26 24
14 Gaziantepspor 19 4 7 8 16 21 19
15 Orduspor 19 4 7 8 15 22 19
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 20 4 3 13 21 36 15
17 Samsunspor 19 2 7 10 15 27 13
18 Ankaragucu 19 2 5 12 17 35 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
Orduspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1100)
Sivasspor v Ankaragucu (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Antalyaspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Samsunspor (1400)
Besiktas v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, January 16
Kayserispor v Gaziantepspor (1800)
Manisaspor v Fenerbahce (1800)