Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Turkish championship results and standings on Sunday. Besiktas 3 Bursaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Antalyaspor 2 Orduspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Sivasspor 3 Ankaragucu 0 Trabzonspor 4 Samsunspor 0
Played on Saturday Galatasaray 5 Karabukspor 1 Genclerbirligi 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 20 14 4 2 40 15 46 2 Besiktas 20 11 6 3 30 18 39 3 Fenerbahce 19 11 6 2 28 16 39 4 Trabzonspor 20 9 6 5 32 22 33 ------------------------- 5 Genclerbirligi 20 9 5 6 29 24 32 6 Sivasspor 20 8 7 5 33 30 31 7 Eskisehirspor 20 9 4 7 21 20 31 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 7 6 7 21 21 27 ------------------------- 9 Antalyaspor 20 7 6 7 16 17 27 10 Bursaspor 20 6 7 7 22 21 25 11 Kayserispor 19 8 1 10 21 20 25 12 Manisaspor 19 6 7 6 17 18 25 13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 20 6 6 8 22 27 24 14 Orduspor 20 5 7 8 16 22 22 15 Gaziantepspor 19 4 7 8 16 21 19 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 20 4 3 13 21 36 15 17 Samsunspor 20 2 7 11 15 31 13 18 Ankaragucu 20 2 5 13 17 38 11 1-4: Championship play-off 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT) Kayserispor v Gaziantepspor (1800) Manisaspor v Fenerbahce (1800) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.