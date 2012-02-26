Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 Antalyaspor 0
Galatasaray 3 Besiktas 2
Genclerbirligi 3 Sivasspor 3
Trabzonspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3
Saturday, February 25
Eskisehirspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Karabukspor 3 Ankaragucu 2
Manisaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2
Samsunspor 0 Bursaspor 3
Friday, February 24
Orduspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 28 19 6 3 54 21 63
2 Fenerbahce 28 16 6 6 47 30 54
3 Besiktas 28 14 7 7 41 31 49
4 Trabzonspor 28 13 7 8 53 35 46
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 28 12 8 8 44 38 44
6 Sivasspor 28 11 10 7 50 44 43
7 Eskisehirspor 28 12 5 11 32 34 41
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 28 11 7 10 43 40 40
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 28 10 9 9 35 29 39
10 Orduspor 28 10 8 10 26 29 38
11 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 10 6 12 31 37 36
12 Antalyaspor 28 9 8 11 27 33 35
13 Kayserispor 28 10 4 14 31 35 34
14 Karabukspor 28 10 4 14 38 48 34
15 Gaziantepspor 28 8 8 12 27 33 32
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 28 7 8 13 27 36 29
17 Samsunspor 28 6 8 14 30 43 26
R18 Ankaragucu 28 2 5 21 19 59 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation