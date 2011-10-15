Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Turkish
championship on Saturday
Besiktas 0 Kayserispor 2
Orduspor 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
played on Friday
Trabzonspor 3 Ankaragucu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 5 4 1 0 10 4 13
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
4 Galatasaray 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
-------------------------
5 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
7 Besiktas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
8 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 6 9
9 Sivasspor 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
10 Eskisehirspor 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
11 Antalyaspor 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
12 Kayserispor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
13 Samsunspor 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
14 Manisaspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
15 Genclerbirligi 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
17 Gaziantepspor 6 0 2 4 2 8 2
18 Ankaragucu 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Samsunspor (1200)
Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1200)
Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1600)
Manisaspor v Karabukspor (1600)
Monday, October 17
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Fenerbahce (1700)