March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Ankaragucu 2 Eskisehirspor 5
Antalyaspor 0 Samsunspor 2
Fenerbahce 6 Genclerbirligi 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Orduspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 28 19 6 3 54 21 63
2 Fenerbahce 29 17 6 6 53 31 57
3 Besiktas 28 14 7 7 41 31 49
4 Trabzonspor 28 13 7 8 53 35 46
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 29 12 8 9 45 44 44
6 Eskisehirspor 29 13 5 11 37 36 44
7 Sivasspor 28 11 10 7 50 44 43
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 28 11 7 10 43 40 40
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 28 10 9 9 35 29 39
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 11 6 12 32 37 39
11 Orduspor 29 10 8 11 26 30 38
12 Antalyaspor 29 9 8 12 27 35 35
13 Kayserispor 28 10 4 14 31 35 34
14 Karabukspor 28 10 4 14 38 48 34
15 Gaziantepspor 28 8 8 12 27 33 32
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 28 7 8 13 27 36 29
17 Samsunspor 29 7 8 14 32 43 29
R18 Ankaragucu 29 2 5 22 21 64 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Bursaspor v Karabukspor (1300)
Gaziantepspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1300)
Kayserispor v Manisaspor (1300)
Besiktas v Trabzonspor (1700)
Monday, March 5
Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1800)