Dec 3 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship matches on Saturday
Fenerbahce 4 Ankaragucu 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Samsunspor 0
Genclerbirligi 0 Galatasaray 1
Friday, December 2
Sivasspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 13 8 4 1 20 11 28
2 Galatasaray 13 7 4 2 18 10 25
3 Manisaspor 12 6 4 2 13 8 22
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 12 6 3 3 19 13 21
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 13 5 6 2 19 14 21
6 Besiktas 12 6 3 3 16 13 21
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
8 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 10 8 17
-------------------------
9 Eskisehirspor 12 5 2 5 15 15 17
10 Bursaspor 12 4 4 4 16 13 16
11 Genclerbirligi 13 4 4 5 15 18 16
12 Sivasspor 13 4 4 5 18 23 16
13 Kayserispor 12 4 1 7 14 16 13
14 Gaziantepspor 13 3 4 6 12 15 13
15 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 10 14 13
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 12 3 2 7 14 17 11
17 Samsunspor 13 2 5 6 9 16 11
18 Ankaragucu 13 1 2 10 15 30 5
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 4
Antalyaspor v Karabukspor (1100)
Kayserispor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Manisaspor (1400)
Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Monday, December 5
Besiktas v Orduspor (1800)