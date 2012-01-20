Jan 20 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Friday
Antalyaspor 1 Besiktas 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 14 4 2 40 15 46
2 Besiktas 21 12 6 3 32 19 42
3 Fenerbahce 20 12 6 2 30 17 42
4 Trabzonspor 20 9 6 5 32 22 33
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 20 9 5 6 29 24 32
6 Sivasspor 20 8 7 5 33 30 31
7 Eskisehirspor 20 9 4 7 21 20 31
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 21 7 6 8 21 22 27
-------------------------
9 Antalyaspor 21 7 6 8 17 19 27
10 Kayserispor 20 8 2 10 22 21 26
11 Bursaspor 20 6 7 7 22 21 25
12 Manisaspor 20 6 7 7 18 20 25
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 20 6 6 8 22 27 24
14 Gaziantepspor 21 5 8 8 18 22 23
15 Orduspor 20 5 7 8 16 22 22
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 20 4 3 13 21 36 15
17 Samsunspor 20 2 7 11 15 31 13
18 Ankaragucu 20 2 5 13 17 38 11
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 21
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Manisaspor (1100)
Samsunspor v Orduspor (1100)
Bursaspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Karabukspor v Trabzonspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700)
Sunday, January 22
Ankaragucu v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Galatasaray (1700)