Soccer-Greek championship fixtures

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Monday Saturday, March 4 (GMT) Larissa v PAS Giannina (1300) Panetolikos v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Veria (1730) Sunday, March 5 (GMT) Atromitos v Iraklis (1300) Asteras Tripolis v Kerkyra (1515) Xanthi v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 6 (GMT) Panionios v AEK