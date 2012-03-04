March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 4
Besiktas 1 Trabzonspor 2
Bursaspor 3 Karabukspor 0
Gaziantepspor 5 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Kayserispor 2 Manisaspor 0
Saturday, March 3
Ankaragucu 2 Eskisehirspor 5
Antalyaspor 0 Samsunspor 2
Fenerbahce 6 Genclerbirligi 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Orduspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 28 19 6 3 54 21 63
2 Fenerbahce 29 17 6 6 53 31 57
3 Trabzonspor 29 14 7 8 55 36 49
4 Besiktas 29 14 7 8 42 33 49
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 29 12 8 9 45 44 44
6 Eskisehirspor 29 13 5 11 37 36 44
7 Sivasspor 28 11 10 7 50 44 43
8 Bursaspor 29 11 9 9 38 29 42
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 29 11 7 11 43 45 40
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 11 6 12 32 37 39
11 Orduspor 29 10 8 11 26 30 38
12 Kayserispor 29 11 4 14 33 35 37
13 Gaziantepspor 29 9 8 12 32 33 35
14 Antalyaspor 29 9 8 12 27 35 35
15 Karabukspor 29 10 4 15 38 51 34
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 29 7 8 14 32 43 29
17 Manisaspor 29 7 8 14 27 38 29
R18 Ankaragucu 29 2 5 22 21 64 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 5
Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1800)