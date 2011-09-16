Sept 16 Turkish championship results and
standings on Friday.
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 3
Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
3 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Samsunspor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Karabukspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Manisaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Trabzonspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Genclerbirligi 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Ankaragucu 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Besiktas 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Orduspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
16 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
18 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on saturday (GMT)
Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1430)
Orduspor v Manisaspor (1700)
Trabzonspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)
Playing on Sunday
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Bursaspor (1300)
Sivasspor v Eskisehirspor (1430)
Galatasaray v Samsunspor (1700)
Playing on Monday
Besiktas v Ankaragucu (1700)
