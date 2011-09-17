Sept 17 Turkish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Genclerbirligi 2 Karabukspor 1
Orduspor 1 Manisaspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Played on Friday
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 3
Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
4 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 Samsunspor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Genclerbirligi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Karabukspor 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Orduspor 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Manisaspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
11 Trabzonspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
13 Ankaragucu 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Besiktas 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
16 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
18 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Bursaspor (1300)
Sivasspor v Eskisehirspor (1430)
Galatasaray v Samsunspor (1700)
Playing on Monday
Besiktas v Ankaragucu (1700)
