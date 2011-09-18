Sept 18 Turkish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Galatasaray 3 Samsunspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Bursaspor 3
Sivasspor 0 Eskisehirspor 4
Played on Saturday
Genclerbirligi 2 Karabukspor 1
Orduspor 1 Manisaspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Played on Friday
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 3
Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bursaspor 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
1 Eskisehirspor 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
7 Galatasaray 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Karabukspor 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Orduspor 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
10 Samsunspor 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
11 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Manisaspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
12 Trabzonspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Ankaragucu 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Besiktas 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
17 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
18 Sivasspor 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Besiktas v Ankaragucu (1700)
