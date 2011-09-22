Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 Turkish championship results and standings on Thursday. Ankaragucu 1 Sivasspor 2 Bursaspor 1 Besiktas 2
Played on Wednesday Antalyaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Eskisehirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Karabukspor 1 Galatasaray 1 Samsunspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Played on Tuesday Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Orduspor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Manisaspor 1 Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Eskisehirspor 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 4 Bursaspor 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Besiktas 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 8 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 8 Genclerbirligi 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 8 Karabukspor 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Orduspor 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Samsunspor 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 13 Kayserispor 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 14 Sivasspor 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 15 Manisaspor 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 15 Trabzonspor 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 ------------------------- 17 Ankaragucu 3 0 0 3 3 7 0 18 Gaziantepspor 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation
Playing on Friday Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Playing on Saturday Mersin Idmanyurdu v Gaziantepspor (1300) Manisaspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700) Trabzonspor v Karabukspor (1700)
Playing on Sunday Orduspor v Samsunspor (1430) Sivasspor v Bursaspor (1430) Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1700) Genclerbirligi v Ankaragucu (1700)
Playing on Monday Galatasaray v Eskisehirspor (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1