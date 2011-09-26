Sept 26 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship matches on Monday
Galatasaray 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Sunday
Besiktas 1 Antalyaspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Ankaragucu 1
Orduspor 0 Samsunspor 0
Sivasspor 3 Bursaspor 0
Saturday
Manisaspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Trabzonspor 3 Karabukspor 1
Friday
Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Buyuksehir 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
4 Mersin 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
7 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
8 Antalyaspor 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
9 Sivasspor 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
10 Trabzonspor 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
11 Genc'birligi 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
12 Orduspor 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
13 Samsunspor 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
14 Karabukspor 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
15 Kayserispor 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
17 Ankaragucu 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
18 Gaziantepspor 4 0 0 4 2 8 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
