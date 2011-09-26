Sept 26 Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Galatasaray 2 Eskisehirspor 0 Sunday Besiktas 1 Antalyaspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Ankaragucu 1 Orduspor 0 Samsunspor 0 Sivasspor 3 Bursaspor 0 Saturday Manisaspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 3 Karabukspor 1 Friday Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Buyuksehir 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 7 4 9 4 Mersin 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Eskisehirspor 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 8 Antalyaspor 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 9 Sivasspor 4 2 0 2 6 7 6 10 Trabzonspor 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 11 Genc'birligi 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 12 Orduspor 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 13 Samsunspor 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 14 Karabukspor 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 15 Kayserispor 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 ------------------------- 16 Manisaspor 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 17 Ankaragucu 4 0 1 3 4 8 1 18 Gaziantepspor 4 0 0 4 2 8 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)