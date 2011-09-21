Sept 21 Results and standings from the Turkish
championship on Wednesday
Antalyaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Eskisehirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Karabukspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Samsunspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Played on Tuesday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Orduspor 1
Fenerbahce 1 Manisaspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Eskisehirspor 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Bursaspor 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
7 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
8 Genclerbirligi 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 Karabukspor 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Orduspor 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
11 Samsunspor 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
12 Besiktas 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
13 Kayserispor 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
14 Manisaspor 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 Trabzonspor 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
-------------------------
16 Ankaragucu 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
17 Gaziantepspor 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
18 Sivasspor 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Playing on Thursday (GMT):
Ankaragucu v Sivasspor (1700)
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1700)
Playing on Friday
Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1700)
