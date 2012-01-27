ISTANBUL Jan 27 Senegalese striker Moussa Sow arrived in Turkey on Friday to complete his transfer from Lille and sign for Istanbul club Fenerbahce, the club said on their website (www.fenerbahce.org).

The transfer comes at a challenging time for Fenerbahce, with chairman Aziz Yildirim on trial charged with match-fixing and with the possibility of relegation hanging over the club in connection with the allegations.

Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, flew into Istanbul on a private plane from Equatorial Guinea after taking part in the African Nations Cup. He was due to undergo medical tests before signing a contract, Fenerbahce said.

Equatorial Guinea beat Senegal 2-1 in the Cup on Wednesday, knocking them out of the competition.

Sow, 26, was greeted with flowers and a crowd of Fenerbahce fans chanting support for him on the Asian side of the city.

"My team mates (Issiar) Dia and (Mamadou) Niang talked of the beauty of Istanbul and how big a club Fenerbahce was," he told reporters.

"Of course there were many clubs interested. This here is the club I really wanted."