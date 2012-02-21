Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
KIEV Feb 21 Oleg Blokhin, coach of Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine, has extended his contract until 2014.
The Ukrainian football federation said on Tuesday that all 25 members of its executive committee had voted for Blokhin to stay on until the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The 59-year-old former European player of the year was named Ukraine coach for a second time in April after leading the team to the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals in his first stint.
Ukraine, co-hosting the tournament with Poland, have been drawn in a tough group with Sweden, France and England. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.