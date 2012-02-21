KIEV Feb 21 Oleg Blokhin, coach of Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine, has extended his contract until 2014.

The Ukrainian football federation said on Tuesday that all 25 members of its executive committee had voted for Blokhin to stay on until the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 59-year-old former European player of the year was named Ukraine coach for a second time in April after leading the team to the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals in his first stint.

Ukraine, co-hosting the tournament with Poland, have been drawn in a tough group with Sweden, France and England. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Tony Jimenez)