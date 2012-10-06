KIEV Oct 6 Dynamo Kiev coach Oleg Blokhin was in stable condition after undergoing surgery to treat thrombosis of the carotid artery on Saturday, his Ukrainian Premier League club said.

"He had to have an immediate surgery after we checked his condition," hospital chief Mikhail Radutsky told the club's website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua).

Dynamo president Igor Surkis added: "Blokhin was conscious when I saw him after the operation, he recognised me. I hope the worst was already behind him."

The 59-year-old coach was admitted to a local hospital with hypertension and high blood pressure.

Blokhin, voted the European Footballer of the Year in 1975, resigned as Ukraine national coach last week after accepting the Dynamo job.

He made his European debut as Dynamo coach in Wednesday's Champions League 2-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Blokhin also guided Ukraine to the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals and led the co-hosts at Euro 2012, where they failed to advance past the group stage.

The Ukrainian Football Federation (UFF) said on Saturday Blokhin's assistant, Andriy Ball, would coach Ukraine in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Montenegro. (Writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)