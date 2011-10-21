Oct 21 Results and standings from the Ukrainian
championship on Friday
Chernomorets Odessa 2 PFK Olexandria 1
Volyn Lutsk 1 Arsenal Kiev 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 13 10 3 0 32 8 33
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 13 10 3 0 26 6 33
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 13 9 4 0 20 8 31
4 Arsenal Kiev 14 6 5 3 19 10 23
5 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 13 6 2 5 11 11 20
-------------------------
6 Metalurg Donetsk 13 6 1 6 13 15 19
-------------------------
7 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 13 5 3 5 22 19 18
8 Vorskla Poltava 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
9 Tavria Simferopol 13 4 5 4 18 17 17
10 Volyn Lutsk 14 4 3 7 14 24 15
11 Chernomorets Odessa 14 3 5 6 12 17 14
12 Illichevets Mariupol 13 3 3 7 14 22 12
13 Zarja Lugansk 13 3 3 7 12 20 12
14 Karpaty Lviv 13 2 4 7 10 18 10
-------------------------
15 PFK Olexandria 14 2 4 8 11 24 10
16 Obolon Kiev 13 0 5 8 5 21 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Illichevets Mariupol v Obolon Kiev (1130)
Kryvbas Kriviy Rih v Karpaty Lviv (1430)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Metalurg Donetsk (1630)
Sunday, October 23
Shakhtar Donetsk v Metalist Kharkiv (1300)
Vorskla Poltava v Tavria Simferopol (1530)
Dynamo Kiev v Zarja Lugansk (1630)