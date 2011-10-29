Oct 29 Results and standings from the
Ukrainian
championship on Saturday
Metalist Kharkiv 2 Vorskla Poltava 2
PFK Olexandria 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dynamo Kiev 14 11 3 0 32 7 36
-------------------------
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 15 11 3 1 36 12 36
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 15 10 5 0 24 11 35
4 Arsenal Kiev 14 6 5 3 19 10 23
5 Vorskla Poltava 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
-------------------------
6 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 14 6 3 5 23 19 21
-------------------------
7 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 14 6 3 5 12 12 21
8 Metalurg Donetsk 14 6 1 7 13 16 19
9 Tavria Simferopol 14 4 5 5 20 20 17
10 Illichevets Mariupol 14 4 3 7 16 23 15
11 Volyn Lutsk 14 4 3 7 14 24 15
12 Chernomorets Odessa 14 3 5 6 12 17 14
13 Zarja Lugansk 14 3 3 8 13 26 12
14 Karpaty Lviv 14 2 5 7 11 19 11
-------------------------
15 PFK Olexandria 15 2 4 9 13 27 10
16 Obolon Kiev 14 0 5 9 6 23 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
Zarja Lugansk v Volyn Lutsk (1130)
Tavria Simferopol v Dynamo Kiev (1400)
Karpaty Lviv v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1630)
Arsenal Kiev v Kryvbas Kriviy Rih (1730)
Monday, October 31
Obolon Kiev v Chernomorets Odessa (1500)
Metalurg Donetsk v Illichevets Mariupol (1715)